Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Trading Down 10.3% – What’s Next?

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX) dropped 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 255 and last traded at GBX 255. Approximately 71,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 55,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 284.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Quartix Technologies in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 330.

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Quartix Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £118.77 million, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 13.18 EPS for the quarter. Quartix Technologies had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts predict that Quartix Technologies plc will post 9.6330846 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quartix Technologies Company Profile

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The Quartix vehicle tracking system has been installed in over 800,000 vehicles.

Quartix was founded in 2001 by four industry professionals in the UK who have a combined 120+ years experience in systems design, telemetry, embedded computing, communications and database design and implementation.

We now have more than 30,000 fleet customers globally. Fleet managers from many sectors benefit from the tracking services provided.

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