State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 10,018 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,018 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 6,225.0% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 price target on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $175.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.39. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.06 and a fifty-two week high of $333.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The business had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.