Analysts Set Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) PT at $33.45

Shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.4545.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IMNM. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Immunome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

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Immunome Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Immunome has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $20.37. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.13.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts predict that Immunome will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Immunome

In other news, Director Philip Wagenheim sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $582,330.00. Following the sale, the director owned 341,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,685.55. This trade represents a 7.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,491.04. The trade was a 54.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 139,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,664 in the last 90 days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMNM. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Immunome by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Finally, BIT Capital GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Immunome Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome’s approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company’s lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

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