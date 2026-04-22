Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 27 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total value of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,459.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,325.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,293.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,369.75. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $982.02 and a 1 year high of $1,525.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $0.60. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.51 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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