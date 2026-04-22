ASE Technology (ASX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1690 per share and revenue of $5.2808 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 3:00 AM ET.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 6.31%.The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

ASE Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ASX stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. ASE Technology has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASX. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 55.2% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 537.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 549.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASE Technology by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASX shares. Wall Street Zen raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Zacks Research raised ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ASE Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASX

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. (NYSE: ASX), commonly referred to as ASE, is a Taiwan-based provider of semiconductor assembly and testing services. The company focuses on back-end semiconductor manufacturing and related services that prepare integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices for final use. Its core activities include advanced IC packaging, final testing, wafer probing, and related engineering and supply-chain support for semiconductor customers.

ASE offers a range of products and technical capabilities designed to meet increasingly complex packaging and system-in-package requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.