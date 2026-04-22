Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 87,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S
Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Etavopivat Phase III (HIBISCUS) met both co‑primary endpoints—significant reduction in vaso‑occlusive crises and strong hemoglobin responses—positioning Novo to file for regulatory approval in H2 2026; this materially expands the company beyond diabetes/obesity into rare blood disorders and could add a new revenue stream. NVO’s Etavopivat Hits Key Goals in Phase III Sickle Cell Disease Study
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing share repurchase programme (part of up to DKK 15bn authorised) supports EPS and signals management confidence — buybacks can help stabilize the share price and improve shareholder returns while pipeline progress continues. Novo Nordisk A/S – share repurchase programme
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with OpenAI to deploy AI across the business could improve R&D productivity, commercial targeting and operating efficiency over time — a strategic, longer‑term positive for margins and innovation. Novo Nordisk Announces Partnership with OpenAI
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor attention and Q1 focus remain centered on Ozempic/Wegovy sales; analysts note that upcoming results and 2026 guidance will hinge on those franchises amid pricing pressure and competition—this is a mixed catalyst that could either support or limit upside. How Will Ozempic and Wegovy Sales Aid NVO’s Upcoming Q1 Results?
- Negative Sentiment: CVS Health reportedly opted out of covering GLP‑1s through Medicare, a near‑term access/headline risk that hit GLP‑1 stocks; reduced coverage can depress demand trajectory and increases uncertainty around pricing and reimbursement. How CVS And Amazon Chipped Away At Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk Stocks
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from potential new entrants (e.g., Pfizer pursuing a monthly weight‑loss shot) could erode pricing power and market share in obesity/weight‑loss markets over time, adding pressure to growth expectations. A Monthly Weight Loss Shot? Why Pfizer Could Topple Lilly’s and Novo’s GLP-1 Duopoly
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO
Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.5%
NVO opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 50.43%.
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.
The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.
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