Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 113.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,844 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 87,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Novo Nordisk A/S

Here are the key news stories impacting Novo Nordisk A/S this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. CICC Research initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 2.5%

NVO opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $35.12 and a one year high of $81.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 68.91% and a net margin of 33.03%.The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a dividend of $1.2751 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 723.0%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 50.43%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.