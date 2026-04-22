Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 26,682 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in lululemon athletica by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in lululemon athletica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 4.2% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on lululemon athletica from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Insider Activity

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.02 per share, for a total transaction of $494,590.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 19,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $166.70 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $340.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.07.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The apparel retailer reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.23. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 14.22%.The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.14 earnings per share. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

About lululemon athletica

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Further Reading

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