Novem Group Buys Shares of 9,676 EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,676 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and eighteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.11.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, CFO Ann D. Janssen sold 4,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $582,706.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 100,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,038,449.84. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $856,523.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 88,045 shares in the company, valued at $13,234,924.40. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,230 shares of company stock worth $2,522,568. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $132.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.59 and a fifty-two week high of $151.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.82 and a 200-day moving average of $116.46.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The business had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand‑alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

Further Reading

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