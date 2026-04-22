Novem Group Invests $816,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. $LOPE

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 46.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $173.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.37 and a 12 month high of $223.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.92 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides a suite of higher‐education services through a long-term agreement with Grand Canyon University (GCU), one of the nation’s largest private Christian universities. The company’s offerings encompass a full range of academic and operational support functions, including enrollment management, student recruitment, curriculum development, instructional delivery, and technology infrastructure. Through its online program management capabilities, Grand Canyon Education helps design, market and deliver undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to meet the needs of both traditional and non‐traditional learners.

Core services include digital marketing, admissions support, student success coaching, learning management systems and faculty recruitment.

See Also

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