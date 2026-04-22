Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Susan Byrne Sells 700 Shares

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG – Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $11,452.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 296,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,279.84. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Westwood Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WHG opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.89. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.99.

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Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $85,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 1,277.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WHG

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood’s disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm’s product lineup includes U.S.

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