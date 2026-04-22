FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
More McDonald’s News
Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:
- Positive Sentiment: New value menu (under $3 deals and $4 bundles) is intended to drive traffic and win back price‑sensitive diners; Wall Street notes the move could reinforce McDonald’s value positioning. McDonald’s Reworks Its Value Menu With $3 Deals. Wall Street Is Watching.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts at some firms (e.g., UBS cited in coverage) view the $3 menu as a strategic strength that can sustain visit frequency and compete on value. MarketWatch: McDonald’s $3 menu is about to kick off.
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are positioned for the upcoming Q1 earnings release; consensus expects single‑digit EPS growth but the report will be key for same‑store sales and margin guidance. What You Need to Know Ahead of McDonald’s Earnings Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Brokerage consensus remains roughly in the “hold/neutral” range, reflecting mixed views on near‑term headwinds versus long‑term brand strength. McDonald’s Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages
- Negative Sentiment: Jefferies trimmed first‑quarter same‑store sales estimates (down ~50 bps for U.S. and international operated markets) and flagged softer March demand, predicting Q1 profit may come in slightly below Street estimates. McDonald’s Q1 profit seen slightly below estimates as Jefferies trims sales outlook
- Negative Sentiment: KeyBanc trimmed its price target (from $354 to $345) and Morgan Stanley nudged its target lower while assigning an “equal weight,” signaling some analyst caution despite still‑positive longer‑term views. KeyBanc Cuts McDonald’s Target to $345, Flags Volatile Outlook
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes warn of diminishing returns from heavy promotions, possible margin compression as McDonald’s leans into cheaper items, and rising input/labor costs — a combination that could pressure near‑term profitability. Under $3 Deals and $4 Bundles: McDonald’s Doubles Down on Value to Win Back Diners
- Negative Sentiment: Operational changes (removal of several menu items) and broader consumer‑spending caution (Goldman Sachs warns of a challenging few months) add to execution and demand risk. McDonald’s just axed 5 menu items without warning
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s
McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8%
NYSE MCD opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.
McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.
McDonald’s Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About McDonald’s
McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.
Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.
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