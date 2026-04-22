FORM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

FORM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,969 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000. McDonald’s makes up 0.1% of FORM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 162.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 735.7% in the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $339.34.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE MCD opened at $301.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $318.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.95. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $283.47 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $214.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Corporation will post 13.22 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total value of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,587,915. This trade represents a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $1,553,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,200. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,657 shares of company stock valued at $23,723,307. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

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McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

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