SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $435.90 and last traded at $430.75, with a volume of 58803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $423.65.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 1.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.65.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 243,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,359,000 after buying an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,126,000 after buying an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,115,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after buying an additional 24,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,326,000 after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

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