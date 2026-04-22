Emprise Bank Raises Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP

Emprise Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 398.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,648 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Emprise Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Emprise Bank’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. G2 Capital Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 537,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after purchasing an additional 18,660 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 332,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 48,518 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,036,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,373 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 236,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,161 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000.

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Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DUHP opened at $38.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

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