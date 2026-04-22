Caprock Group LLC Sells 6,437 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF $ESGV

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $18,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BATS ESGV opened at $123.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.36. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $90.84 and a twelve month high of $125.17.

About Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

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