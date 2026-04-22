Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK Shares Acquired by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,916,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,185,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,862 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,109,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,970,000 after purchasing an additional 939,927 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 741,459 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 155.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 867,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFI Infinity Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. now owns 230,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 450,046 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $86.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $90.75. The company has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.94.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index. The Fund’s investment advisor is The Vanguard Group, Inc

Further Reading

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