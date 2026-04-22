Caprock Group LLC Acquires 426,422 Shares of Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM

Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM – Free Report) by 521.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 508,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,422 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Chime Financial were worth $12,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Chime Financial by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,878,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,730,000 after buying an additional 3,258,179 shares in the last quarter. Orland Properties Ltd purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,093,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,563,000. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,391,000. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of Chime Financial by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 2,352,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,078 shares in the last quarter.

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Chime Financial Stock Down 3.9%

Chime Financial stock opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chime Financial ( NASDAQ:CHYM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $596.36 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative return on equity of 70.90% and a negative net margin of 46.18%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHYM shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chime Financial in a research report on Monday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Chime Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chime Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Chime Financial from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

Chime Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

See Also

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