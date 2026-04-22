Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.97 and last traded at $61.46, with a volume of 42504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $743.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

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Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkeley Inc increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Inc now owns 116,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 772,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,649,000 after buying an additional 87,866 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 44,648.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,539,000 after buying an additional 624,186 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,293,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the third quarter worth about $471,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

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