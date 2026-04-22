Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 447.60 and last traded at GBX 443, with a volume of 2687514 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 432.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 460 to GBX 480 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 target price on shares of Ceres Power in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 505.

Get Ceres Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWR

Ceres Power Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 299.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £862.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.06 and a beta of 2.90.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (24.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative net margin of 145.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceres Power Holdings plc will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai and Thermax. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems, including AI data centres, commercial and industrial applications, and produces green hydrogen at high efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as ammonia, steelmaking and electrofuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceres Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceres Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.