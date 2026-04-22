JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $66.10 and last traded at $65.52, with a volume of 569098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.74.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average of $63.19.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Florida Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 54,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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