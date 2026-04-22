ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $990.69 and last traded at $961.28, with a volume of 7211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $929.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ASMIY shares. Zacks Research raised shares of ASM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ASM International from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of ASM International to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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ASM International Trading Up 3.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $823.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $720.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.92.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.65. ASM International had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $808.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.67 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ASM International NV will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International (OTCMKTS: ASMIY) is a Netherlands-based supplier of wafer processing equipment for the global semiconductor industry. The company develops and manufactures systems used in the deposition and formation of thin films on semiconductor wafers, with a strong reputation for atomic layer deposition (ALD) technology. Its equipment is used in the production of advanced logic, memory, power devices and related semiconductor components where precise control of film thickness and composition is critical.

ASM’s product portfolio centers on deposition and epitaxy platforms that support a range of process chemistries and materials, including ALD and other chemical vapor deposition techniques.

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