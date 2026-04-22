Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF (TSE:HCAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$42.21 and last traded at C$41.49, with a volume of 75847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.92.

Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.01.

About Hamilton Enhanced Canadian Bank ETF

(Get Free Report)

The investment objective of HCAL is to replicate, to the extent reasonably possible and before the deduction of fees and expenses, a multiple of the performance of a rules-based, variable-weight Canadian bank index. HCAL will seek to achieve its investment objective by borrowing cash to invest in and hold a proportionate share of, or a sampling of the constituent securities of, the Solactive Canadian Bank Mean Reversion Index in order to track approximately 1.25x the performance of such Index. As an alternative to, or in conjunction with investing in and holding the constituent securities, HCAL may also invest in other securities, including Other Funds (as defined herein) to obtain exposure to the constituent securities of the Index in a manner that is consistent with HCALs investment objective.

Further Reading

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