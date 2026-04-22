Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.27 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 68879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

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Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,277,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

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