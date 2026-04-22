Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2026

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUSGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.27 and last traded at $62.95, with a volume of 68879 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.93.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0%

The stock has a market cap of $570.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.09.

Institutional Trading of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $94,277,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,995,000 after purchasing an additional 66,847 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 188,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

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