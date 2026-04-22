Andritz (ADRZY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2492 per share and revenue of $2.2716 billion for the quarter.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). Andritz had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. On average, analysts expect Andritz to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Andritz alerts:

Andritz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.09. Andritz has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Research raised Andritz from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andritz currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ADRZY

Andritz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Andritz AG is a global technology group based in Graz, Austria, with a history dating back to its founding in 1852. The company specializes in providing equipment, systems, and services for industrial processes across four key business areas: Hydropower, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. Through a combination of engineering expertise and in-house manufacturing, Andritz develops tailored solutions that meet the demands of energy efficiency, resource optimization, and environmental sustainability.

In its Hydropower division, Andritz designs and installs turbines, generators, and automation systems for run-of-river, reservoir and pumped storage plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.