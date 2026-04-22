Hexagon (HXGBY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Hexagon to post earnings of $0.1106 per share and revenue of $1.5039 billion for the quarter.

Hexagon (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hexagon had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect Hexagon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Hexagon Trading Down 1.7%

HXGBY opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Hexagon has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hexagon

Hexagon Company Profile

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Hexagon AB (publ) is a Sweden-based global provider of digital reality solutions, combining sensor, software and autonomous technologies. The company develops measurement instruments, software and data analytics platforms that enable customers to capture, process and visualize information about physical assets, infrastructure and environments. Hexagon’s offerings are designed to improve productivity and quality in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, surveying, agriculture, mining, public safety and utilities.

The company’s hardware portfolio includes positioning and dimensioning sensors, laser scanners, GNSS receivers and total stations used for surveying and geospatial data acquisition.

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