AC Immune (ACIU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.3290 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 million. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 103.15% and a negative net margin of 1,977.71%. On average, analysts expect AC Immune to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AC Immune Stock Performance

Shares of ACIU stock opened at $2.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $292.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.63. AC Immune has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AC Immune

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG International AG purchased a new stake in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AC Immune by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in AC Immune in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of AC Immune in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on AC Immune

AC Immune Company Profile

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AC Immune AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with a subsidiary in Boston, Massachusetts. The company specializes in the discovery and development of therapeutics and diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases, with a primary focus on Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other protein misfolding disorders. AC Immune leverages proprietary platform technologies to identify and optimize candidates that target pathological protein aggregates.

Since its founding in 2003, AC Immune has advanced multiple programs into clinical development.

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