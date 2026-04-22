Amcor (AMCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Amcor to post earnings of $0.99 per share and revenue of $5.7313 billion for the quarter. Amcor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.150 EPS. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amcor to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $41.14 on Wednesday. Amcor has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Amcor

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 169.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amcor by 1,915.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Amcor from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 target price on shares of Amcor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amcor

Amcor Company Profile

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Amcor (NYSE: AMCR) is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company’s product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor’s packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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