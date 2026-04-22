Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKXCY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (OTCMKTS:HKXCY – Get Free Report) is projected to release its resultson Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4506 per share and revenue of $940.5980 million for the quarter.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Trading Up 0.2%

OTCMKTS:HKXCY opened at $52.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.40. Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing has a 1-year low of $43.07 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

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About Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing

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Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (OTCMKTS: HKXCY) is one of Asia’s leading financial infrastructure providers, operating the primary securities and derivatives markets in Hong Kong. The company owns and manages the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Futures Exchange and the Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company, offering a comprehensive range of trading, clearing, settlement and depository services. Through its trading platforms, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing facilitates the issuance and trading of equities, exchange-traded funds, bonds and derivatives, catering to both institutional and retail investors.

In addition to its core securities and derivatives operations, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing provides market data, indices and technology solutions designed to enhance transparency and risk management.

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