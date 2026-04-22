6,147 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Bought by JM2 Capital Inc.

JM2 Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of JM2 Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% in the third quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $313.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $231.37 and a 12-month high of $337.25. The firm has a market cap of $840.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Autonomous Res cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $19,155,295.20. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.40, for a total transaction of $1,042,985.60. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 61,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,981,173.60. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock valued at $22,065,882. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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