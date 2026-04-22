Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF $HEGD Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report) by 97.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,104 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,617 shares during the period. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 162,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 461,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,510,000 after acquiring an additional 25,695 shares during the period.

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Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HEGD stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.44 million, a PE ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.55. Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $21.55 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26.

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF Profile

The Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (HEGD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides hedged exposure to US large-cap companies using ETFs and options. HEGD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Swan.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Free Report).

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