Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Trading Up 1.2% – Time to Buy?

Ferrovial SE (OTCMKTS:FRRVY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.50 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 39,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 438% from the average daily volume of 7,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Ferrovial Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00.

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About Ferrovial

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Ferrovial (OTCMKTS: FRRVY) is a Spanish multinational company focused on the development, construction and management of infrastructure. Founded in 1952 by Rafael del Pino, the group is headquartered in Madrid and builds, finances and operates large-scale transport and urban infrastructure projects. Its business model spans the full project lifecycle, from design and construction to long-term operation and maintenance under concession and public‑private partnership (PPP) arrangements.

The company’s activities are organized around core areas including construction and engineering, toll road development and operation, airport infrastructure and related services, and urban services and facility management.

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