Critical Survey: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) versus Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Enovix has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yankuang Energy Group has a beta of 0.11, meaning that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Enovix alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and Yankuang Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -492.57% -64.29% -23.65% Yankuang Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $31.82 million 44.58 -$156.74 million ($0.77) -8.48 Yankuang Energy Group $18.55 billion 0.97 $1.19 billion $1.20 15.44

This table compares Enovix and Yankuang Energy Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Yankuang Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yankuang Energy Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Enovix and Yankuang Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 1 4 6 0 2.45 Yankuang Energy Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Enovix currently has a consensus price target of $13.46, suggesting a potential upside of 106.10%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than Yankuang Energy Group.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs develops and manufactures silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Yankuang Energy Group

(Get Free Report)

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products. The company also provides electricity and related heat supply; railway, river, and lakes transportation; coal mining technology development, transfer, and consultation; underground mines and coal mine management; supply chain management; factoring; engineering; water pollution control; equity investment fund and corporate asset management, investment advisory and corporate management, foreign investment fund, and trading services; solar and wind power, and production management; and financial services, as well as operates as a trade broker and agent. In addition, it engages in the processing, sale, and transportation of coal; coal resource exploration development; LTCC technology development and equipment rental activities; house and financial leasing; wholesale of coal and non-ferrous metals; real estate development and operation, and property management; investment and management of mineral resources; and logistics storage and leasing activities. The company was formerly known as Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited and changed its name to Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Zoucheng, the People's Republic of China. Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited is a subsidiary of Shandong Energy Group Co.,Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.