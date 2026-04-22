5,010 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Bought by Novem Group

Novem Group acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,010 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 426.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 70.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:AWI opened at $177.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.55. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.76 and a twelve month high of $206.08.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.87 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.350 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.339 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong’s product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.