Beta Bionics Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) reported first-quarter 2026 net sales of $27.6 million, up 57% year-over-year, as management cited growth in new patient starts, a rising base of recurring pharmacy users, and continued expansion of pharmacy channel access for its iLet insulin delivery system.

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Quarterly results driven by pharmacy traction and recurring revenue

Chief Executive Officer Sean Saint said the company “continued to progress rapidly” in commercial adoption of iLet and in expanding pharmacy channel access, while also advancing development programs including its Mint patch pump and a bi-hormonal system. Saint attributed Q1 revenue growth primarily to “growth in new patient starts” and the company’s “growing installed base of users” obtaining monthly supplies through the pharmacy channel, which he said the company has retained “at a high level.”

CFOsaid revenue exceeded internal expectations and included only “modest contribution” from pharmacy and durable medical equipment (DME) stocking. He added that the stocking benefit declined from Q4 in both channels.

Feider noted that new patient starts fell seasonally versus Q4 2025 by “more than 10%, but less than 20%,” consistent with typical Q4-to-Q1 patterns. He also said that about 70% of new patient starts came from people previously using multiple daily injections, which he characterized as evidence the company is expanding the insulin pump market.

Pharmacy mix rises; management does not expect a Q2 step-up

The company highlighted increasing pharmacy reimbursement for new users. Saint said the portion of new patient starts reimbursed through the pharmacy channel rose to a high-30s percentage in Q1, compared with a low-30s percentage in Q4 and a low-20s percentage in the prior-year quarter.

Feider said the Q1 increase exceeded expectations but cautioned against assuming continued sequential improvement. “Most pharmacy plan changes occur at the beginning and midpoint of the calendar year,” he said, adding that the company does not expect an uptick from Q1 to Q2.

On competition, Feider told Leerink Partners’ Mike Kratky that the company was not seeing competitive pressure in the pharmacy channel that would dampen expectations. Feider said moves by tubed pump competitors toward pharmacy reimbursement could make payers and pharmacy benefit managers “more inclined” to shift pumps into pharmacy coverage.

In a separate discussion about long-term pharmacy economics, Saint told Truist’s Philippe that insulin pumps remain a “non-commoditized market,” arguing that prescriptions are product-specific and cannot be substituted without a new script, which he said limits “downward price pressure.”

Gross margin expands sharply; guidance raised

Beta Bionics posted a 59.5% gross margin in Q1, which Saint said demonstrated the pharmacy business model is working and that the company is gaining manufacturing leverage as it scales. Feider said the margin was up 52 basis points sequentially and 864 basis points year-over-year.

Feider attributed margin improvement primarily to the growing pharmacy installed base that generates high-margin recurring supply revenue. He reiterated a framework that pharmacy becomes accretive to overall gross margin when the pharmacy installed base in a quarter exceeds three times the number of new patient starts through pharmacy in that quarter, adding that the company crossed that threshold in Q1 and expects further expansion as the installed base grows.

He also cited lower iLet material costs versus the prior quarter and year and said the company benefited from “a couple of one-time gross margin tailwinds,” including higher-than-planned iLet production and modest contribution from pharmacy iLet revenue. While he said those tailwinds are not expected to repeat, Feider described gross margin as a key area of strength going forward.

For full-year 2026, the company raised its outlook across several metrics:

Total revenue: $131 million to $136 million (previously $130 million to $135 million)

$131 million to $136 million (previously $130 million to $135 million) Pharmacy mix of new patient starts: 37% to 39% (previously 36% to 38%)

37% to 39% (previously 36% to 38%) Gross margin: 57.5% to 59.5% (previously 55.5% to 57.5%)

Feider said the higher revenue and pharmacy mix outlook reflect stronger expectations for new patient starts, supported by Q1 performance and progress onboarding new sales territories. On profitability, he said the gross margin outlook reflects Q1 performance “normalized for one-time tailwinds,” continued contribution from the pharmacy installed base, and increasing manufacturing leverage over the year.

Expenses rise with commercial buildout and pipeline investments

Total operating expenses were $40.7 million in Q1, up 47% from $27.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Feider said the year-over-year increase in sales and marketing was driven by expansion of the field sales team, and he reiterated the company’s goal to add at least 20 sales territories in 2026. He said newly onboarded territories generally take at least a quarter to contribute meaningfully to sales.

R&D expense growth was driven by the Mint patch pump and bi-hormonal programs, while G&A expense growth reflected scaling the organization to support commercial growth and pipeline initiatives. Looking ahead, Feider said operating expense growth is expected to accelerate versus Q1, driven by continued sales force expansion, higher brand and direct-to-consumer marketing investment, and spending tied to Mint and the bi-hormonal program.

As of March 31, 2026, Feider said the company had approximately $240 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments.

FDA warning letter remediation and product pipeline updates

Saint said the company continues to take seriously the FDA warning letter received in late January. He said Beta Bionics is conducting “thorough, systemic reviews” of its quality management system and implementing corrective actions it believes address the agency’s observations, while providing periodic updates to the FDA. Saint cited one example of progress: remediation of older complaints under a new complaint-handling system and revised definitions for reportable complaints, which he said was completed “well ahead of schedule.”

On the pipeline, Saint said Mint remains on track toward the company’s goal of an “unconstrained commercial launch by the end of 2027,” and he reiterated confidence in FDA clearance and scaling manufacturing. For the company’s bi-hormonal system, Saint said Beta Bionics initiated a phase IIa feasibility trial in Q1 to “stress test and iterate the system,” with work informing preparation for a phase IIb feasibility trial and phase III pivotal trials.

Saint also said the company launched a new feature called Bionic Insights within its healthcare provider portal near the end of Q1, describing it as an intelligent data analytics and reporting tool designed to surface clinically relevant indicators and actionable insights. He said early feedback has been “overwhelmingly positive.”

Regarding type 2 diabetes, Saint said the company continues to see some off-label prescribing and estimated 25% to 30% of Q1 new patient starts were from people with type 2 diabetes. Feider added that while the company does not have a type 2 indication and cannot promote the product for that use, the lack of an indication “does hinder our growth,” and management views it as an indication the company wants to pursue through the FDA without committing to a timeline.

About Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company’s flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics’ offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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