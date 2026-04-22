Novem Group Takes Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Novem Group acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,747 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

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Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $140.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $132.43 and a 1 year high of $233.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.17.

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About Check Point Software Technologies

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

See Also

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