Assure (OTCMKTS:IONM) versus Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDIF) Head-To-Head Review

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and Titan Medical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $250,000.00 0.01 -$26.08 million ($56.12) 0.00 Titan Medical $17.63 million 2.34 $6.95 million $0.05 7.24

Get Assure alerts:

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Titan Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Assure has a beta of 219.8, suggesting that its stock price is 21,880% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Assure and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure N/A N/A N/A Titan Medical N/A -82.31% -51.47%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Assure beats Titan Medical on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

(Get Free Report)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About Titan Medical

(Get Free Report)

Titan Medical Inc. operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and licensing of robotic assisted surgical technologies. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.