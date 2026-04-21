Reviewing Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) & Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK)

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG – Get Free Report) and Coincheck Group (NASDAQ:CNCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Coincheck Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Bit Origin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 65.1% of Coincheck Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bit Origin and Coincheck Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Origin $40,000.00 52.68 -$4.39 million N/A N/A Coincheck Group $2.56 billion 0.10 -$94.71 million $0.02 96.00

Bit Origin has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Coincheck Group.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Origin and Coincheck Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Origin N/A N/A N/A Coincheck Group -0.01% -0.26% -0.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Bit Origin and Coincheck Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Origin 1 0 0 0 1.00 Coincheck Group 1 2 1 0 2.00

Coincheck Group has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.46%. Given Coincheck Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Coincheck Group is more favorable than Bit Origin.

Volatility and Risk

Bit Origin has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coincheck Group has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Bit Origin

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Bit Origin Ltd, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It is also involved in deploying blockchain technologies. The company was formerly known as China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Bit Origin Ltd in April 2022. Bit Origin Ltd was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore, Singapore.

About Coincheck Group

(Get Free Report)

Coincheck Group NV. is a Dutch public limited liability company and a holding company of Coincheck, Inc. which operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Financial Services Agency of Japan. The company was founded on February 18, 2022 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland.

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