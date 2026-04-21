Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$107.84 and last traded at C$107.81, with a volume of 990676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$102.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUT. HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

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Hut 8 Trading Up 5.1%

About Hut 8

The firm has a market cap of C$11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.96 and its 200-day moving average is C$69.76.

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Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

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