World Chess (LON:CHSS) Trading Down 9.6% – What’s Next?

World Chess PLC (LON:CHSS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.33 and last traded at GBX 0.33. Approximately 24,561,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,055% from the average daily volume of 2,126,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.37.

World Chess Trading Down 9.6%

The company has a market cap of £3.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.73.

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About World Chess

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World Chess (LSE: CHSS) is a London-based chess gaming and entertainment company and International Chess Federation (‘FIDE’) official commercial partner.

The Company’s vision is to build a global, leading intellectual sports brand by reinventing chess for the modern consumer. World Chess intends to do this by becoming the leading platform for the global chess community through online, in person and hybrid chess events and activities, and by providing complementary product offerings to players, spectators, and partners through its ecosystem, which is made up of the following pillars.

FIDE Gaming Platform

World Chess runs FIDE Chess Arena, the exclusive official gaming platform of FIDE and has the official rights to offer its players the official ratings and titles, recognised by FIDE.

Events and Competitions

The Company is experienced in organising events and competitions to promote the sport including the organisation of three World Chess Championship matches.

Recently, World Chess developed and launched the Armageddon Series, the chess league for prime-time television.

Further Reading

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