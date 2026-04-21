Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

A number of research firms have commented on IVPAF. Scotiabank cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Ivanhoe Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.

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Ivanhoe Mines Trading Up 1.5%

OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.43. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.75 million. Ivanhoe Mines had a net margin of 59.23% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

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Ivanhoe Mines is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on unlocking high-value deposits of copper, nickel, zinc, and platinum-group metals. The company pursues a two-pronged strategy of advancing large-scale mining projects through feasibility and development stages while also expanding its exploration footprint. Ivanhoe’s technical expertise spans geology, engineering, environmental management, and community relations, enabling it to secure the necessary permits and infrastructure for major mine developments.

The company’s flagship asset is the Kamoa-Kakula copper complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture with the government of the DRC and Zijin Mining.

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