Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PHAT. Barclays upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 26th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 442.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $18.31.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.44 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Phathom Pharmaceuticals is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. The company’s core mission centers on addressing serious GI disorders by leveraging innovative mechanisms of action to improve patient outcomes. Phathom’s research and development efforts concentrate on conditions such as Helicobacter pylori infection, erosive esophagitis, gastroparesis and other functional GI disorders where significant unmet medical needs persist.

The company’s lead asset is vonoprazan, a potassium‐competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) licensed for use in the United States.

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