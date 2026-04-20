American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its holdings in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $8,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in American Tower by 36.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conscious Wealth Investments LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.5% in the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 11,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, COO Eugene M. Noel sold 41,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.05, for a total value of $7,872,979.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 29,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,551.60. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rajesh Kalathur acquired 2,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $185.30 per share, with a total value of $494,936.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $914,640.80. This represents a 117.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $182.60 on Monday. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $165.08 and a 52-week high of $234.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.34 and a 200-day moving average of $180.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). American Tower had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 23.76%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 132.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $189.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMT

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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