Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. Canerector Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,995,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Shares of VOO stock opened at $652.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $892.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $467.33 and a twelve month high of $654.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $620.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $623.66.

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Further Reading

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