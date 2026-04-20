16,283 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Bought by Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.

Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,598 shares during the last quarter. Canerector Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,931,668,000 after acquiring an additional 27,603,817 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,927,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after acquiring an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 8,995,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,763,000 after acquiring an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical de‑risking — reports of an Israel–Lebanon ceasefire lifted investor risk appetite and helped push the S&P 500 to fresh highs, supporting VOO’s gains. S&P 500 Hits New Record High Amid Lebanon Ceasefire
- Positive Sentiment: Lower geopolitical war risk — comments that progress may be made on Iran reduced tail‑risk priced into markets, supporting equity futures and ETF flows into large‑cap S&P exposure. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
- Positive Sentiment: Tech leadership — recent strength has been concentrated in a set of tech names (not just the Magnificent 7), which is fueling the S&P 500 advance and boosting VOO since large-cap tech carries heavy index weight. 10 Tech Stocks Soar In The New Rally — None Are Magnificent 7
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor commentary favoring accumulation — several outlets and analysts are calling this a buying opportunity for broad S&P exposure, a sentiment that can support flows into VOO but is not a guaranteed catalyst. ‘Time to Stock Up,’ Says Investor About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Product comparisons/positioning — articles comparing VOO to other ETFs (IWM, VOOG, VOOV) are informational for allocation decisions but don’t directly move VOO’s price unless they trigger significant flows. VOO vs. IWM: 2 Iconic Indexes, 2 Very Different Slices of the U.S. Market
- Negative Sentiment: Market stretch and seasonality risk — technical analysts warn the recent rally may be an irregular B‑wave and that seasonality around April 18 could bring exhaustion and a reversal, which would pressure VOO if selling intensifies. S&P 500 Extends Irregular B‑Wave Rally Toward Key 7120 Level
- Negative Sentiment: Stretched indices and macro risks — several forecasts note indices are overbought and cite risks from rising costs, slower growth and upcoming bank earnings that could increase volatility and weigh on VOO. S&P 500: US Stock Market Forecast Holds Record High After Israel–Lebanon Ceasefire
- Negative Sentiment: Single-stock shocks can dent market breadth — headlines like a large negative move in Netflix show how concentrated individual stock moves or sector shocks can pull the index (and VOO) lower quickly. S&P 500 Futures: Pause Near Highs as Trump Signals Iran Progress, Netflix Slides
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
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