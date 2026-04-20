iShares China Large-Cap ETF $FXI Stock Position Decreased by Silphium Asset Management Ltd

Silphium Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,320,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,005,000 after buying an additional 386,498 shares in the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 6,461,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,825,000 after buying an additional 1,320,667 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,430,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,250,000 after buying an additional 1,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 276.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,509,000 after buying an additional 3,131,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,015,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after buying an additional 533,705 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

FXI stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.62.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods. The underlying Index is designed to represent the performance of the companies in the Chinese equity market, which are available to the international investors.

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