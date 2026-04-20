Silphium Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,835 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Evercore cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.36.

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Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $469.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical News Roundup

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Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

Further Reading

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