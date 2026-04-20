Silphium Asset Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,835 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 44 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total transaction of $109,936.20. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $469.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.84 and a 12 month high of $603.88.
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Intuitive Surgical News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and research note a very large addressable market — Intuitive forecasts procedure TAM reaching ~9M by 2026, supporting a multi‑year growth runway as robotics penetration remains low. ISRG’s Rising Procedure TAM With Low Penetration Backs Sustained Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Shares have rallied ahead of earnings on hopes that continued procedure growth and recent product adoption (da Vinci 5) will translate into a strong print and re‑rate after a weak YTD performance. Intuitive Surgical Is Jumping 2.7% Ahead of Earnings
- Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital recently reiterated a Buy, signaling continued institutional support among several bullish analyst views on ISRG’s medium‑term growth. Intuitive Surgical Receives a Buy from RBC Capital
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑Q1 research pieces dig into Wall Street estimates for procedure growth, service revenue and systems placements — useful context but not new catalysts on their own. Seeking Clues to Intuitive Surgical Q1 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target (citing potential headwinds from the CMS FY27 payment rule), a sign that reimbursement policy risk could pressure near‑term multiples. Price Target Lowered at BITG Amid CMS FY27 Payment Rule Impact
- Negative Sentiment: Recent headline risks — an FDA safety communication tied to certain stapler/reload products and a disclosed internal cybersecurity phishing incident — plus notable insider selling, are keeping a risk premium on the stock. Those issues have weighed on sentiment even absent fresh fundamental misses. Slides as Investors Refocus on Safety and Cybersecurity Overhangs
Intuitive Surgical Profile
Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.
In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.
Further Reading
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