ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW Shares Acquired by Smith Salley Wealth Management

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 388.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Cohen Klingenstein LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 385.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,599,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $398,202,000 after buying an additional 2,064,440 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 286.1% in the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 53,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after buying an additional 39,756 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 706.0% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 44,620 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NOW. Benchmark began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $172.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price (down from $237.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $151,755.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. The trade was a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $147,994.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,781,652.94. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 16,237 shares of company stock worth $1,697,162 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $96.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $211.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company’s flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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