Silphium Asset Management Ltd Invests $1.61 Million in Global X Copper Miners ETF $COPX

Silphium Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balefire LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 14,335 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $581,000. Black Swift Group LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 117,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65,245 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 46,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COPX opened at $87.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $99.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.18.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

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