Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 42,316 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 361,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,316 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 1.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $16,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,364,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589,650 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,298,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,381,000 after buying an additional 1,980,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,693,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,878,000 after buying an additional 911,004 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,194,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,217,000 after buying an additional 85,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,004,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,168,000 after buying an additional 1,449,320 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.64.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.1645 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

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