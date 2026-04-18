SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $393.53 and last traded at $393.28, with a volume of 30727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $389.06.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.55 and its 200-day moving average is $339.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.65.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,760 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 529.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 62.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

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