Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 15.4% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.50 and last traded at GBX 7.50. Approximately 452,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 490,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50.

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The company has a market capitalization of £37.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.19.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

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CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group’s strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

Further Reading

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