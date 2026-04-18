DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Stock

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at DA Davidson from $233.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Evercore cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $231.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.71.

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M&T Bank Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $218.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.19. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $154.98 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same period last year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 31st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $206,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,763.12. The trade was a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 887 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $191,405.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,882.34. This represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,250. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canoe Financial LP raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 433,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,704,000 after purchasing an additional 138,173 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 342,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,665,000 after purchasing an additional 56,750 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 86,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — M&T reported EPS of $4.18 vs. $4.02 expected, with revenue roughly in line and management outlining a $7.2B–$7.35B 2026 NII outlook and solid fee-income guidance; the results and guidance support near-term earnings momentum. Read More.

Q1 beat — M&T reported EPS of $4.18 vs. $4.02 expected, with revenue roughly in line and management outlining a $7.2B–$7.35B 2026 NII outlook and solid fee-income guidance; the results and guidance support near-term earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — several firms raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings, including Jefferies to $265 (buy), Piper Sandler to $240 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $240 (outperform) and DA Davidson to $235 (neutral). These upgrades increase buy-side visibility and likely contributed to upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — several firms raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings, including Jefferies to $265 (buy), Piper Sandler to $240 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $240 (outperform) and DA Davidson to $235 (neutral). These upgrades increase buy-side visibility and likely contributed to upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital and outlook adjustments — management moved its CET1 target range to ~10% and framed capital deployment alongside the NII outlook; this clarifies capital policy but will be watched for buybacks/dividends timing. Read More.

Capital and outlook adjustments — management moved its CET1 target range to ~10% and framed capital deployment alongside the NII outlook; this clarifies capital policy but will be watched for buybacks/dividends timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and some profit-pressure signals — while EPS beat, operating expenses rose and one headline noted Q1 net income/earnings pressure (reported net earnings comparisons and an item citing a $664M earnings figure), which could cap margin upside if costs persist. Read More.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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